New MSA experience reaches Windows 11 Beta channel with build 22623.875 (KB5018486)

Recently, Microsoft began flighting two separate of Windows 11 Preview builds for Insiders on the Beta channel for a staggered release. Today, the Redmond company has released an update with new builds 22621.875 and 22623.875 (KB5018486). The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.875 and Build 22623.875 (KB5018486) to the Beta Channel. Build 22623.875 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.875 = New features off by default.

Here are the changes and Improvements in Build 22623.875:

[Tablet-optimized taskbar] Tablet-optimized taskbar which began rolling out with Build 22623.730 is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. The System Tray improvements that began rolling out with Build 22623.746 that include drag and drop is still rolling out so not all Insiders in the Beta Channel will see this right away. [Taskbar] The change that adds Task Manager to the context menu when right-clicking on the taskbar is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

Here are the bug fixes in Build 22623.875:

[Taskbar] You can now swipe up from within the taskbar with a pen to expand the tablet-optimized taskbar. [System Tray Updates] NOTE: These fixes for System Tray are still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. The show hidden icons panel in the system tray should no longer block context menus opened after it.

Here are the fixes for both build 22621.875 and 22623.875:

New! We enhanced the backup experience when using your Microsoft Account (MSA). Some devices might notice visual treatments for this enhancement. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

We enhanced the backup experience when using your Microsoft Account (MSA). Some devices might notice visual treatments for this enhancement. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow. We fixed an issue that might affect some types of Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) connections. These connections might have handshake failures. For developers, the affected connections are likely to send multiple frames followed by a partial frame with a size of less than 5 bytes within a single input buffer. If the connection fails, your app will receive the error, “SEC_E_ILLEGAL_MESSAGE”.

We stopped the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone.

We fixed an issue that affects transparency in layered windows. This occurs when you are in High-Definition remote applications integrated locally (RAIL) mode.

Finally, the kown issues are given below:

[General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar sometimes flashes when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.

When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the taskbar sometimes stays stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state.

You can find the official blog post here.