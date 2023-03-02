Halo Infinite players have already made over a million Forge creations

343 Industries was very late to introducing the franchise favorite Forge editor mode into Halo Infinite, but even the beta release has proven to be immensely popular within the community. The Halo studio today announced that over a million creations have already been made using the Forge Beta inside Halo Infinite.

The Custom Game Browser had been a big help with boosting Forge creations popularity too, which released as a surprise with the game's December update. Within a month of its release, players had joined over 8.5 million custom games using the handy feature.

"As of January 2, more than 8.5 million custom matches had been played since Custom Game Browser launched," says Forge Lead Designer Michael Schorr. "The Halo community continues to blow us away with the breadth of its imagination and innovation, and we have many more plans for Forge, from a Mini Game mode to new map budget categories to help support your creativity."

Starting in February, Halo Infinite also featured a community Forge creations playlist for players to jump in alongside standard maps. Currently, the maps in rotation are Absolution, Perilous, Salvation, and Starboard, all arenas inspired by maps seen in older Halo titles. With the Echoes Within update's launch this week, this playlist will begin granting XP too, and four more community-favorite custom maps will join the rotation.

Carrying that change as well as three new maps from 343, a new deployable equipment, and more, the biggest update ever for Halo Infinite, Season 3: Echoes Within, is out March 7 across PC and Xbox consoles.