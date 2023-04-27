NVIDIA GeForce Now will still get Microsoft games even without Activison Blizzard purchase

On Wednesday, the UK Competition and Markets Authority regulating body rejected the $69 billion deal for Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard. While Microsoft has said it will appeal the ruling of the CMA, the prospects of the acquisition closing are now much less certain.

In an effort to try to get the deal approved by regulators, Microsoft pledged to offer its Xbox and PC games to other cloud gaming services, including ones by Activision Blizzard if the deal went forward. One of those deals was made with NVIDIA for its GeForce Now service.

Journalist Zach Laidlaw has posted on his Medium page a comment from an NVIDIA spokesperson, who gave some good news on this arragement:

The agreement with Microsoft and Xbox PC games will proceed regardless of the outcome of the acquisition.

That means games like the ones in the Halo and Gears of War series, along with many others, will still join NVIDIA GeForce Now. However, if the deal to buy Activision Blizzard doesn't close, that means the publisher will have to make its own decision on whether or not to offer its games on NVIDIA's service.

NVIDIA GeForce Now currently has over 1,600 PC games it supports for cloud gaming. This week, it added nine more games to the service, including its first Resident Evil titles from Capcom: Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.