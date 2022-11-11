Office for iPhone gets fluent context menus and ribbons

The unified Office app for iPhone has received a new update with redesigned context menus and ribbons. Microsoft says the app now features "a modern look" that aligns with the company's Fluent design principles implemented using open-source components. Besides fancy looks, the redesigned menus enable resizing and provide snappier performance.

Those testing the Office app can try the updated contextual command bar and ribbon palette by opening a Word document, PowerPoint presentation, or Excel spreadsheet and editing its content. The redesigned menus will appear at the bottom of the screen, providing quick and easy access to the most relevant features based on what is currently selected. For example, insert a photo or another object in a PowerPoint presentation, format text in Word, or select functions in Excel.

The refreshed menus are now available to Office Insiders with version 2.67 (build 22110700) and newer. You can try them in standalone Office apps or the unified app. Note that Microsoft rolls out fresh features gradually, which means some Office Insiders will get the new eye candy slightly later than others. Such an approach lets Microsoft ensure a stable rollout and prevent widespread bugs.

You can learn more about the redesigned contextual command bar and ribbon palette in the Office for iPhone apps in a blog post on the Office Insider website.