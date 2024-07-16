OnePlus Watch 2r launched with 100 hours of battery life

At its Summer Launch Event, OnePlus unwrapped the new Watch 2r smartwatch alongside other product updates, including the OnePlus Nord 4, the OnePlus Pad 2, and the Nord Buds Pro 3. The classic-themed smartwatch that weighs about 59 grams comes with an aluminum chassis and a plastic bottom case.

OnePlus Watch 2r is powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 with 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and 4GB EMMC storage for RTOS. The company says the new smartwatch is about 25% lighter than its pricier sibling Watch 2, which was introduced earlier this year.

The smartwatch uses a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits in high brightness mode and supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS among connectivity options.

OnePlus claims that the 500mAh battery on the Watch 2r can last up to 100 hours in smart mode and up to 12 days (approximately 288 hours) in power saver mode. The device uses fast charging to fuel up from zero to 100% in 60 minutes and a 10-minute quick charge can give about a day's worth of battery.

On the software side, OnePlus Watch 2r runs the WearOS 4 + RTOS and comes with a platter of features, including over 100 native watch faces, blood oxygen monitoring, wellness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and over 100 sports modes.

OnePlus Watch 2r is now available for purchase in Europe, UK, and North America with a price tag of €279, £249, and $229, respectively. Its open sale in India will start on July 20 with a price tag of INR 17,999.

The smartwatch is available in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray options and OnePlus is offering a Watch Charging Base and a Watch Strap as gifts to the buyers. However, note that Watch 2r is only supported on Android 8.0 or later.