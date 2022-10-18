Persona 5 Royal, Amnesia: Rebirth, Gunfire Reborn, and more join Xbox Game pass

With two weeks passing since the last Xbox Game Pass announcement, it is time for another wave. Microsoft today revealed what's coming to Xbox, PC, and Ultimate Game Pass members in the remaining days of October.

The incoming experiences include the highly anticipated JRPG Persona 5 Royal, all of Frictional Games' popular horror titles, and more. As previously revealed, A Plague Tale: Requiem has now landed as a day-one launch onto the services as well.

Here's everything announced today:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now Coral Island (Game Preview) (PC) – Available now

(Game Preview) (PC) – Available now Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20 Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20 Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 20

(Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 20 Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20 Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21 Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – October 27

(PC) – October 27 Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27 Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Xbox Touch Controls for cloud play users are getting a couple of more games added to the supported list too. With this, both Slime Rancher 2 and Persona 5 Royal will be playable without a dedicated controller on touch devices.

Here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 31:

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)

Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With October drops out of the way, expect to see another Xbox Game Pass announcement with even more games coming on November 1. Football Manager 23 and Obsidian's Pentiment are slated for launch onto the programs next month as well.