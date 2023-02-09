Pikmin 4 release date, Metroid Prime Remastered launch and more from Nintendo Direct

Today saw the latest Nintendo Direct livestream, showing off a bunch of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch console. One of the highlights was a new gameplay trailer for the strategy game sequel Pikmin 4, along with news that the game will launch on July 21.

The trailer showed the cute alien Pikmin landing on what looks like a backyard on Earth with sandboxes, toys and more. It also showed a dog-like creature that the Pikmin could use to ride on, break through barriers and more.

The event also revealed that original GameBoy games are now available for Switch owners to purchase and download online. Some of the games available include Tetris (of course) along with Mario Kart: Super Circuit, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and more. Some Game Boy Advance games are also now available for Switch players.

Today also saw the surprise release of Metroid Prime Remastered, bringing back the GameCube first person shooter with higher resolution graphics. There was also a new trailer for the long awaited game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is due for release on May 12. The trailer showed Link riding on top of what looked like a giant air drone, and more. Nintendo will also release a special edition of the game that will include items like a pin set, a steel poster, and an artbook. You can check out the full Nintendo Direct event right now.