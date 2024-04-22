Early Geekbench tests show possible specs of Surface Pro 10 with the Snapdragon X Plus chip

You may have heard that the Surface Pro 10 is now official, but the thing is that its most exciting variant, the one made for regular consumers, is coming next month. While we wait for the public unveil at the special Surface and Windows event on May 20, early tests on Geekbanch have already revealed possible device specifications.

According to Geekbench, one Surface Pro 10 SKU will feature the Snapdragon X Plus SoC, a less expensive variant of the Snapdragon X Elite. It has 10 cores running at a base frequency of 3.42GHz (six performance cores and four efficiency cores) paired with 16GB of RAM, which is allegedly the baseline for AI PCs. The configuration in question scored 1,903 points in Geekbench ML Score, which measures device performance in AI-related tasks.

Qualcomm plans to announce more details about its new Snapdragon X processors on April 24.

In addition to a new ARM processor, the Surface Pro 10 should feature an OLED display, a keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, and other improvements. Rumors say that the overall design will be similar to the Surface Pro 10 for Business (check its spec-by-spec comparison with the previous Surface Pro models here).

The consumer version of the Surface Pro 10 should be one of the first publicly announced AI PCs with Snapdragon X processors. Besides the Surface Pro 10, Microsoft plans to unveil the Surface Laptop 6. It will also be available with ARM processors, unlike its recently announced business-focused counterpart.

Of course, Microsoft is not the only company planning to launch new computers with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor. Lenovo will join the initiative with its recently leaked Yoga 7 Snapdragon Edition laptop.

A recent code discovery showed that the rumored AI Explorer would be exclusive to ARM-powered AI PCs with a minimum of 16GB of RAM. That might explain why we have not seen a single benchmark of a Snapdragon X computer with less than 16GB of memory so far.