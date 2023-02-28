Realme announces GT 3 flagship, fully charges in under 10 minutes

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event, Realme announced the latest entry into its flagship GT series, namely the GT 3. Although this is a follow-up of the GT 2 Pro, it's essentially a reskin of the China-only Realme GT Neo 5 that was announced earlier this month.

In terms of specifications, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset from last year. It sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with a triple rear-camera system. The rear camera features a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP microscopic. On the other hand, the selfie camera is 16MP.

On the software side, the Realme GT 3 comes with Android 13 out of the box, you should get three years of major updates and four years of security patches.

Perhaps the most interesting specification of the device is its fast-charging capabilities. It hosts a 4,600 mAh battery with a 240W charger. Realme claims that the phone will fully charge in nine and a half minutes and that it can go from 0% to 20% in about 80 seconds. Although this isn't quite as fast as a demo that Xiaomi showed earlier today, it's still quite impressive.

While some may be worried about battery degradation with speeds like these, Realme says that there will be a 20% reduction in effective battery capacity only after 1,600 charging cycles. Furthermore, the phone also has AI-powered "intelligence scene detection", which means that your phone may charge to 80% while you sleep and just hit 100% before you wake up.

For those interested in the Realme GT 3, the phone starts at $649 for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage model.

