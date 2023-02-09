Recipe For Disaster is the latest game you can get for free on the Epic Games Store

It's time to grab another free game from the Epic Games Store. This week, the game is Recipe for Distaster from developer Dapper Penguin Studios. Normally the game costs $16.99, but from now until 11 am Eastern time on February 16, you can claim the game to your library for free on the Epic Games Store.

Recipe for Disaster is a restaurant management sim, where you are in charge of both the cooking of dishes in the kitchen, and also serving them in the dining area. Here's a quick description of the game:

Whether turning around the fortunes of failing establishments in pre-set scenarios, or bringing your own vision to life in freeplay mode, you’ll be carefully designing restaurants, hiring and managing the right staff, customizing food menus, and experimenting with ingredients to invent tasty new dishes that will impress your customers

You can check out the official trailer for the game in the video below:

Next week, the Epic Games Store will offer Warpips as the free game of the week. However, we will wait until then to give you more information on that title. In the meantime, get Recipe for Disaster and start creating your dream restaurant right now.