Remember Skype? 8.90 is out on all platforms with several new features

A month and a half ago Microsoft released Skype 8.90 Preview to Insiders with several new features, it added auto-language detection for call subtitles and translation, view and scan a QR code to easily connect to contacts and more. Over on iOS, a new Calendar extension was added to attach Skype meetings to calendar events, and Skype on Android started supporting themed icons among other new features and bug fixes. Now today, Microsoft is rolling out the stable version of Skype 8.90 on all supported platforms.

Below is the changelog:

Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web We’ve made it easier to save a phone number as a contact. Learn more about how to add a phone number as a contact in Skype.

You can access your profile quickly by clicking on your profile name. Learn more about how to update your profile information in Skype.

Bug fixes and stability improvements. We swept up some bugs and did some straightening up. Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad We’ve made it easier to save a phone number as a contact. Learn more about how to add a phone number as a contact in Skype.

You can access your profile quickly by tapping on your profile name. Learn more about how to update your profile information in Skype.

For iPhone and iPad, if you receive an image in Skype, and you have Show Previews enabled, you can tap and hold on the message notification to get a preview of the image from your lock screen.

Microsoft also shared some info on fixes made since the previous version of Skype:

What’s fixed? Notification issues on Amazon FireOS

On changing the language continuously, the Done button was disabled on Windows

Call and messaging issues on Android for some of our users in China

There are also several Known Issues that are platform specific that you can view here.

Microsoft warned that the new features are rolling out in a staggered state, so you might not see some features immediately after updating. The team is also eagerly waiting for your feedback on the new features and fixes, but also if you come up against a bug, be sure to report it on Skype's Feedback Portal.

Skype will automatically update on Windows 10 and 11, as well as on Android and iOS, but if you preferred the standalone version, you can grab that from here.