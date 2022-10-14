Latest Skype preview adds themed icons on Android 13 and Calendar extension support on iOS

Microsoft has released a new Skype preview update for testing on Windows, macOS, iPhone, Android, and Linux. The latest version brings several platform-specific features and general improvements to make Microsoft's a bit forgotten messenger slightly better. On iOS, customers can use the Calendar extension to attach Skype meetings to their calendar events, and Skype on Android now supports themed icons.

Here is the full changelog for Skype 8.90.76.202:

New Features: Skype Calendar extension added to the iOS Calendar's location of events on iPhone, iPad and Mac. You can now easily create a Skype meeting from your iOS calendar, and also invite others who are not Skype users, to join this meeting.

on iPhone, iPad and Mac. You can now easily create a Skype meeting from your iOS calendar, and also invite others who are not Skype users, to join this meeting. Auto-language detection for call subtitles and translation on all Platforms . If User A speaks English and User B speaks French, translation starts with en-US fr-FR configuration. If User B starts speaking Czech, translation will get reconfigur to en-US cs-CZ. User A will not notice any change, the translation will keep going to English. User B will start hearing translation to Czech.

. If User A speaks English and User B speaks French, translation starts with en-US fr-FR configuration. If User B starts speaking Czech, translation will get reconfigur to en-US cs-CZ. User A will not notice any change, the translation will keep going to English. User B will start hearing translation to Czech. View and scan a QR code on Skype, to connect more easily with friends and family on iOS, Android and Web. Tap your name at the top of the ‘Chats’ screen to view the QR code, at the top right.

on iOS, Android and Web. Tap your name at the top of the ‘Chats’ screen to view the QR code, at the top right. Clickable messages that appear over a call participant, when in full screen view/call stage on all Platforms. While on a call, you can click the message preview that pops up when a call participant sends one, to easily navigate you to the message in chat.

on all Platforms. While on a call, you can click the message preview that pops up when a call participant sends one, to easily navigate you to the message in chat. Hints for new message reaction features on all Platforms. This should easily let you know when we release new features.

on all Platforms. This should easily let you know when we release new features. Support for Android 13 themed launcher icons on Android. Skype icons will align themselves to match your preferred theme. Fixes and improvements: Deleted the @ symbol on a separate line for mentions.

Hold call not appearing on iPad.

You can download Skype Preview from the official website on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.