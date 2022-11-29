Rufus 3.21 with improved Windows local account support, NTFS, exFAT, now available for all

Rufus, which is an extremely popular third-party tool used for creating Windows, as well as Linux, installation media, has reached version 3.21. This latest version landed in beta about a week ago and it is now available for all.

With version 3.21, Rufus brings improved Windows support, which includes updated drivers, a major bug fix for NTFS and exFAT file systems, Windows user experience improvement, and better local account support. Changes related to GRUB (Grand Unified Bootloader) and a few other components are also present.

The full release notes are given below:

Allow the provision of an arbitrary local account username in the Windows User Experience dialog

Improve Windows version reporting from ISO/.wim

Update UEFI:NTFS' NTFS drivers to v1.4 and exFAT drivers to v1.9

Switch to remote download for nonstandard GRUB (Fedora 37, openSUSE Live, GeckoLinux)

Fix UEFI:NTFS partition not being set in MBR mode for ISOs with a >4GB file (UwUntu)

Fix GRUB support for Arch and derivatives, when a non FAT compliant label is used (#2086)

Fix incorrect detection of GRUB with nonstandard prefixes

Fix tab order not working on the Windows User Experience dialog

To download Rufus 3.21, head over to this article where you can find the standalone download link, as well as links to the official Rufus page and the GitHub page.