Samsung accidentally opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE in the US

A few hours after the official unboxing video of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was leaked, the smartphone briefly went up for pre-orders in the US. Notably, the listing also reveals that the Galaxy S24 FE will be available on October 3.

The pre-order has since been taken down, but eagle-eyed tipster Roland Quandt (via WinFuture) has managed to capture all the details that Samsung put up with the pre-order listing. According to the leak, the Galaxy S24 FE will cost $649.99 for the 128GB model, and $709 for the 256GB variant.

The pricing confirms that this year, Samsung has hiked the price of its affordable flagship, which also corroborates a previous price leak, which mentioned the exact pricing information. There were some trade-in discount offers with the Galaxy S23 FE, as well as 50% off on the Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Watch FE.

The listing also reveals a few key specifications about the Galaxy S24 FE:

Display : 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED Full HD 120Hz display

: 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED Full HD 120Hz display Processor : Exynos 2400e

: Exynos 2400e RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Cameras : 50MP F/1.8 aperture primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera

: 50MP F/1.8 aperture primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera Colors: Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint

The listing didn't reveal the battery capacity inside the phone. However, according to previous leaks, it is expected to be a 4,565mAh battery. It is also expected that the device will come with an Android 14-based One UI 6.1 update with all the glitz and glamour of Galaxy AI.

Similar to the standard Galaxy S24 and S24+, the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to feature Galaxy AI features such as Portrait Studio, Generative Edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, Live Translate, and more.

These leaked details are accurate to what we know already about the device. The only thing that remains is when Samsung officially puts up details about the Galaxy S24 FE for everyone to see.