Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's when and where to watch it and what to expect

We are beginning a new season of the major mobile device reveals from companies like Google, Apple and others. However, Samsung is kicking things off with its latest Galaxy Unpacked media event. Here's the info you need on when and where to watch the streaming event and what we expect will be revealed, plus some speculation on some possible surprises.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

The event is being held on Wednesday, July 10. It will begin on that day at 9 am Eastern time (6 am Pacific time).

Where is the media event being held?

Samsung has chosen to host the new Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France, just a couple of weeks before the 2024 Summer Olympic Games begin in and around that city. A report says the event will specifically be held in the famous Louvre Museum.

Where can I watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

The best way to watch the event live is on Samsung's YouTube channel. You can also view it on the Samsung.com website.

What can we expect to be revealed at the event?

Samsung is expected to show off a ton of new mobile devices and accessories. Two of them will almost certainly be the company's next foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. With those smartphone announcements, we also expect to get some info on new features for the phones' One UI upgrade.

Samsung has confirmed that we will learn more about its Galaxy AI updates that were first announced earlier in 2024 for the new Galaxy Z foldable phones.

Samsung is also expected to reveal its two latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and we are likely to see the new earbuds from the company, the Galaxy Buds3, during Unpacked as well.

Samsung is also expected to reveal more details on a device it first announced earlier this year, the Galaxy Ring fitness wearable, during Unpacked. We could also see the company unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet during the event.

Could Samsung reveal any surprises at Galaxy Unpacked?

It's possible Samsung could do a "one more thing" that includes details of its mixed reality headset, which was first announced back in February 2023 in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.