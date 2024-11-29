Someone leaked these alleged One UI 7 apps online, and you can download them now

Someone's already spilled some of Samsung's One UI 7 goodies online, giving us a sneak peek ahead of its official debut. Twitter user Gerwin van Giessen uploaded a few updated Samsung apps—Calendar, Reminder, and Voice Recorder—onto APKMirror. These are allegedly from the upcoming One UI 7. To try them out, though, you'll need a Galaxy phone running at least Android 13 for the Calendar app and Android 14 for the others.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen apps intended for future software updates hit the internet early. Google’s apps, for example, have a history of sneaking out before official announcements. Samsung itself had a similar situation during One UI 5's development, where experimental features and designs popped up before their time.

Speaking of One UI 7, the update is shaping up to be a visual refresh paired with Android 15. Among the rumored features are Homework Help with Circle to Search, a redesigned lock screen with live activity tracking, and enhanced AI tools for photo editing and productivity.

There's also talk about improved parental controls and better integration between Galaxy devices, thanks to features like "Energy Score" for syncing with Galaxy Watches. Visual updates, smoother animations, and better app icons are also on the menu. On the aesthetic side, leaks suggest custom widgets for apps like Calendar, where you can tweak shapes, colors, and even background images. Whether these features make the final cut is still up in the air, as nothing is official yet.

But before you get too excited about installing these leaked apps, remember: they’re not endorsed by Samsung, so tread carefully. Running unofficial software can be a gamble, especially if it contains bugs or hidden problems that could negatively affect performance or security. If you’re eager to give it a shot, the smart move is to use a backup device—keep your primary phone out of harm’s way.