Samsung opens One UI 5 beta programme for Galaxy S22 Series owners in select countries

Samsung has announced that owners of Galaxy S22 Series devices can now join the One UI 5 open beta programme. By joining the programme, users can try out the new customization, security, and accessibility features present in One UI 5. Currently, only people in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea can join the beta, but access in more regions will open soon.

The list of devices supported in this beta consists of the following:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Commenting on the beta programme, Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronics, said:

“We know our users crave the ability to create their own individual mobile experience and we’re constantly looking to improve One UI to give people greater control and more options. We’re excited to offer early access to all the new customizable features that come with One UI 5 as part of an open beta and look forward to incorporating user feedback to develop a better and more meaningful experience for everyone.”

One UI 5 is a great update for multilingual users, as it lets you pick your preferred language for different apps. In addition to language settings, One UI 5 allows you to more easily change the sound and vibration settings with new menus that let you adjust ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.

For those who like to customize the appearance of their phone, One UI 5 adds 16 colour themes based on your wallpaper as well as 12 other colour options for your home screen, icons, and quick panels. We saw these themes arrive in Android 12, but Samsung has had to put work in to adjust the features for the look and feel of its Android skin.

For people that are concerned with security, One UI 5 introduces a new dashboard with your phone’s security status. It’ll let you know if there are any security issues on your phone and provide ways on how to fix them. For accessibility users, the Magnifier feature and spoken assistance tools have been updated for easier use.