Samsung reveals new 256GB SD Express microSD card with 800MB per second read speeds

Samsung sells some of the most popular microSD cards available. Today, it announced two new microSD cards, including one that will have extremely fast read speeds that are even faster than ones found on SATA-based solid state drives inside PCs.

In a press release, Samsung revealed it has started sampling for the 256GB microSD cards based on the SD Express standard. This is the first such microSD card from the company that will support that standard.

That means the top sequential read speeds for this card can go up to as high as 800 megabytes per second. That's up to four times as fast as normal UHS-1 microSD cards, and even faster than the top read speeds of SATA SSDs, which have a limit of up to 560﻿MB per second.

Samsung says the speeds of the new 256MB SD Express microSD card will offer PC and smartphones better overall performance. The microSD cards also use Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) technology to make sure the temperature in the card remains steady even after long hours of use.

Samsung also announced it has begun to mass produce a 1TB version of its Pro Plus and Evo Plus microSD card products. They stack up stacks eight layers of Samsung's V-NAND in the small card design. The company said:

The new 1TB microSD card passes the industry’s most rigorous test settings and offers reliable usage even in challenging environments, with features such as water protection, extreme temperature, drop-proof design, wear-out protection, as well as X-ray and magnetic protection.

The Samsung 256GB SD Express microSD card will launch sometime later this year, while the 1TB Pro Plus and Evo Plus microSD cards will go on sale sometime in the third quarter of 2024. The company has not yet revealed prices for the new microSD cards.