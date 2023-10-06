Samsung bringing mobile driving licenses to Samsung Wallet

Samsung has revealed that its bringing mobile driver’s license and state IDs to Samsung Wallet beginning in Arizona and Iowa. It said that the update will make it more convenient for residents in these states to present either ID in a secure fashion.

The technology will be able to make everyday life a bit easier for users. With these digital IDs, users will be able to do everything from making age-restricted purchases to using the ID to pass airport security.

Commenting on the news, Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

‘Mobile driver’s licenses are the new frontier of digital identity. The addition of mobile driver’s licenses to Samsung Wallet is a perfect example of our commitment to creating technology for our consumers that truly makes life easier. By combining the best of Galaxy continuity and security, we are helping our users simplify their daily routines.’

Samsung said it was working with IDEMIA to implement the new identity documents in its wallet. It described the company as a global leader in identity technologies and an issuer of 55 million identity documents in the United States annually.

The update is expected to arrive in Arizona and Iowa later this year and it’s working with several more early-adopter states. It’s also going to work with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on a test program to accept the ID at 25 federalized airports where the technology is available.

To use the new feature when it comes out, you’ll need to be using a Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, or one of the other myriad of devices that support Samsung Wallet. If you are waiting to use this feature on your phone but are outside Arizona or Iowa, Samsung has unfortunately not listed the other states which will get the feature yet.

Source: Samsung