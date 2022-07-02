Weekend PC Game Deals: Triple freebies to claim and ongoing summer sales

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Before we go back and continue the summer sale picks run from last week, a quick look at Epic Games Store's triple giveaway is in order. The weekly promotion brought copies of Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as Geneforge 1 - Mutagen.

Iratus arrives as a Darkest Dungeon-inspired roguelike, but this time you're an evil necromancer using the raised undead to breach the overworld. Meanwhile Hood is PvPvE team-based multiplayer experience where you go against AI and other players to pull of medieval heists. Lastly, Geneforge 1 – Mutagen is a remaster of the 2001 CRPG classic, offering a fantasy adventure experience that lets you get an army of your own mutant monsters.

The three games will remain free to claim through July 7, and next week, Epic Games Store will begin giving away Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy.

Big Deals

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, don't forget about grabbing the large number of games currently being given away to celebrate Prime Day, with even more to come.

With everything else out of the way, this weekend we have another big deals list of summer sale games for you to peruse. If you missed out, check out last week's Steam Summer Sale-focused big deals list too, as most promotions have remained exactly the same:

DRM-free Goodness

GOG's own summer promotions ended this week, but an encore has brought back some of the most popular deals. Here are a few highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

