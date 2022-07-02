Weekend PC Game Deals: Triple freebies to claim and ongoing summer sales

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Before we go back and continue the summer sale picks run from last week, a quick look at Epic Games Store's triple giveaway is in order. The weekly promotion brought copies of Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as Geneforge 1 - Mutagen.
Iratus arrives as a Darkest Dungeon-inspired roguelike, but this time you're an evil necromancer using the raised undead to breach the overworld. Meanwhile Hood is PvPvE team-based multiplayer experience where you go against AI and other players to pull of medieval heists. Lastly, Geneforge 1 – Mutagen is a remaster of the 2001 CRPG classic, offering a fantasy adventure experience that lets you get an army of your own mutant monsters.
The three games will remain free to claim through July 7, and next week, Epic Games Store will begin giving away Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy.
Big Deals
If you have an Amazon Prime membership, don't forget about grabbing the large number of games currently being given away to celebrate Prime Day, with even more to come.
With everything else out of the way, this weekend we have another big deals list of summer sale games for you to peruse. If you missed out, check out last week's Steam Summer Sale-focused big deals list too, as most promotions have remained exactly the same:
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $39.99 on Steam
- HUMANKIND – $33.49 on Steam
- Life is Strange: True Colors – $29.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – $29.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Steam
- Tales of Arise – $25.99 on Gamesplanet
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Definitive Edition – $25.99 on Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $24.99 on Steam
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 – $23.99 on Steam
- World War Z: Aftermath – $23.99 on Steam
- The Riftbreaker – $22.49 on Steam
- They Are Billions – $22.49 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $22.19 on Fanatical
- OUTRIDERS – $21.99 on Steam
- DEATHLOOP – $19.79 on Indiegala
- Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79 on Steam
- Satisfactory – $17.99 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $17.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $15.99 on Steam
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – $15.99 on Steam
- Detroit: Become Human – $15.99 on Indiegala
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey – $14.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $14.99 on Steam
- Hades – $14.99 on Steam
- Subnautica – $14.99 on Steam
- GreedFall – $13.99 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $13.99 on Steam
- Return of the Obra Dinn – $13.99 on Steam
- Wasteland 3 – $13.19 on Steam
- Risk of Rain 2 – $12.49 on Steam
- Bugsnax – $12.49 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $11.99 on Fanatical
- Kenshi – $11.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order – $9.99 on Steam
- Battlefield 1 – $9.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – $9.99 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Kerbal Space Program – $9.99 on Steam
- Tabletop Simulator – $9.99 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $9.89 on Steam
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – $9.89 on Steam
- Stardew Valley – $8.99 on Steam
- Batman: Arkham Collection – $8.99 on Steam
- Jump King – $8.70 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Alien: Isolation – $8.39 on Fanatical
- Journey – $7.49 on Steam
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – $7.49 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE – $7.49 on Steam
- Elite Dangerous – $7.49 on Steam
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection – $6.99 on Steam
- Overcooked! 2 – $6.24 on Steam
- PC Building Simulator – $5.99 on Steam
- Sniper Elite 4 – $5.99 on Steam
- The Sims 4 – $4.99 on Steam
- The Forest – $4.99 on Steam
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- INSIDE – $4.99 on Steam
- Golf With Your Friends – $4.94 on Steam
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen – $4.79 on Steam
- Among Us – $3.99 on Steam
- Garry's Mod – $3.99 on Steam
- Darkest Dungeon – $3.74 on Steam
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $2.99 on Steam
- Portal Bundle – $2.98 on Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 – $1.99 on Steam
- Just Cause 2 – $1.49 on Steam
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead – $0 on Epic Store
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – $0 on Epic Store
- Geneforge 1 - Mutagen – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Goodness
GOG's own summer promotions ended this week, but an encore has brought back some of the most popular deals. Here are a few highlights:
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99 on GOG
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $13.99 on GOG
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $13.98 on GOG
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $12.49 on GOG
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - $9.99 on GOG
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $8.99 on GOG
- Tyranny - Standard Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- Firewatch - $4.99 on GOG
- Warlords I + II - $3.59 on GOG
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $3.49 on GOG
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 on GOG
- F.E.A.R. Platinum - $2.49 on GOG
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 on GOG
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! - $2.49 on GOG
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut - $1.99 on GOG
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 on GOG
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin - $1.79 on GOG
- X-Com: UFO Defense - $1.49 on GOG
- Wing Commander 3 Heart of the Tiger™ - $1.49 on GOG
- Ultima 7 The Complete Edition - $1.49 on GOG
- Wing Commander 4: The Price of Freedom - $1.49 on GOG
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic - $1.49 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete - $1.49 on GOG
- Mortal Kombat 4 - $1.49 on GOG
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road - $1.19 on GOG
- Divine Divinity - $0.59 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.
And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement