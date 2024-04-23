GEEKOM XT12 Pro with Intel Core i9 is down to $664 until May 30th

GEEKOM has been running some sweet deals this month on the A7, which we reviewed here at Neowin, but it is also running a deal on another Mini PC that we have not had the chance to look at ourselves: the XT12 Pro. As you can probably guess by the name, it includes a 12th gen Intel CPU.

This Mini PC has a total TDP of 35W and supports up to four screens at once through the two USB 4 Gen 3 or HDMI ports. A rundown of the main specs can be viewed below.

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz RAM of up to 64GB

Ultra-fast 1TB PCIe4.0*4 SSD

WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

2.5 GbE Ethernet

Supports 4 displays, up to 4K

Until May 30th, you can get an extra 5% off the $699 cost, which brings the price down to $664, and as of writing, GEEKOM are even throwing in a 10-in-1 USB Hub with every purchase at the official site.

Enter code NeowXT12Pro at checkout to apply the 5% discount.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.