Spotify in-game overlay on OnePlus phones lets you control music without leaving your game

What if you want to change the song you are listening to on Spotify while you are in a gaming session on your phone? You would probably have to leave the game to change tracks. Thanks to a new partnership between OnePlus, OPPO, and Spotify, there is now a much easier solution.

Many people prefer listening to their favorite tracks while playing games, especially when they are playing solo. Understanding this situation, OnePlus founder and OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau, announced on Twitter that Spotify will now offer an in-game overlay tool for OnePlus and OPPO phones.

Notably, the Spotify in-game overlay will be available in select markets. As per the screenshot shared by Lau on the social media platform X, the overlay will offer three pages of playlists to users. Lau's screenshot shows the "Recently Played" playlists page in the overlay, while a follower also posted a screenshot showing the page of "Recommended" playlists.

This is a significant upgrade over the notification shade control, which only lets you "previous" and "next" track controls. Some users even demonstrated how the new Spotify in-game overlay works when gaming.

Our partnership with @Spotify is delivering more than music to your ears.



Starting from today, OnePlus and OPPO users in select markets will receive an overlay within the Spotify app introducing the exclusive gaming tools available.



Excited to offer these… pic.twitter.com/GL3PbFTHSD — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 25, 2024

The Spotify in-game overlay gives access to controls such as volume adjustments, pausing, moving to the next track, and scrolling to choose another song, all of this without needing to exit the game. The overlay doesn't seem to offer a back/rewind button among controls. For now, it is unknown if users can customize the playlists displayed in the overlay or if they are stuck with the auto-generated playlists.

So, if you have a OnePlus or OPPO phone running ColorOS, you can check if the Spotify in-game overlay is available to you or not. Don't forget to mention it in the comments below.