Starting with iOS 18.1 Apple lets users change their primary email address

The iOS 18.1 update introduced a feature that you will be glad to know about. For the first time, Apple is letting users set a primary email address. This means that users will be able to change the primary email address associated with their Apple account.

The primary email address is visible to other people when you share or collaborate on documents and other content. Previously, there was no way to change or remove the iCloud email address that you had set. You did get an option to set an alias to send emails from, but not the option to completely change it.

According to MacRumors, users will be able to change their Apple account email address directly from the iPhone's Settings app. It was possible to change the primary email address, but only if you removed the connected email address from your account.

To set or change your primary email address, head to the Settings app, tap on your name, and choose "Sign In & Security." Here, tap on the relevant email address, and you will see a button called "Change Email Address." Tapping on this button will allow you to change your iCloud email address.

Do note that Apple has said that you will not receive future emails on your old @iCloud.com or @me.com email addresses once you have changed them. However, you can continue to use them as your iCloud alias to send or receive emails. Also, the old emails won't be functional on Facetime or iMessage.

It is a nifty feature, especially for those who might have created an Apple account decades ago or for those who aren't that happy with the email address that you might have chosen back then.