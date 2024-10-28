Steam Halloween Sale opens its doors to thousands of discounted spooky games

Valve is known for its massive store-wide sale events that happen twice a year, Summer and Winter sales, but it also has relatively large sales covering other festive windows. As such, the Halloween sale is now upon us. Dubbed the Steam Scream 3 event, it is offering discounts for thousands of PC games and DLC from the spooky side of things. The promotion is slated to run for an entire week too.

A handy hub page has already been put up for the Halloween sale, which offers a handy way to sort through all the games that have suddenly received price cuts.

It has recommendations based on previously purchased and played games (when logged in), quick looks at the most popular games on sale right now, a massive amount of filters based on genres, themes, platforms, and much more options. As usual, plenty games that have nothing to do with being spooky are discounted too, so those filters are also a handy way of sorting through the sales if scary games aren't your thing.

"Love playing games on the scary side? The horror side? The SPOOKY side? This is the Steam event for you! Horror games? Check. Spooky and psychologically scary? Check and check. But also vampires, ghosts, werewolves, witches, and other supernatural creatures? Check," says Valve's usual eccentric announcement post. "Steam Scream 3 (we threw in a 3D as a nod to the scary stylings of the olden days... and to add an extra dimension of fear) is on now through November 4th. See you soon, boos."

At the time of writing, the top sellers list is dominated by classic hits like Dead by Daylight, DayZ, Phasmophobia, Project Zomboid, and Back 4 Blood. Of course, newer releases like The Last of Us Part 1, Sons of the Forest, Lethal Company, and V Rising are having great discounts right now too.

For those looking for Steam profile and chat customizations, plenty of new Halloween-themed items are available in the Points Shop. Some of them are free to claim during the event too.

The Steam Scream 3 Halloween Sale will run from October 28 to November 4. As for the next major sale, the Steam Autumn Sale is slated to begin on November 27.