Stormgate developer Frost Giant Studios is looking for fans to invest in the developer

Frost Giant Studios, a game development company formed a few years ago by a number of ex-Blizzard team members, has been working for the past few years on their first game, a Starcraft-inspired RTS game Stormgate. The developer recently released its first public beta demo during Steam Next Fest.

The team initially raised $34.7 million from a number of investment groups and companies, including Riot Games. It then launched a Kickstarter campaign that added another $2.3 million that ended on February 1. Now, Frost Giant is planning to launch a new funding round by asking individuals to invest in the team

The StartEngine site for Frost Giant is now live (via PCGamer). While the investment campaign won't officially begin until March, Frost Giant is already letting people reserve a space to put down money in advance. You don't actually pay any money now, but once the campaign begins, you can choose to pay $495 for that Reservation Bonus, where you can get 5 percent bonus shares. You can also choose not to join up, and you won't be out any money.

So why does Frost Giant need to raise more money? In the announcement of this new investment plan on the Stormgate site, its CFO Tim Morten stated:

The funds we secure will bolster a strategic marketing campaign, setting the stage for Stormgate's Early Access launch this summer. This initiative invites our supporters to upgrade into shareholders.

Once the campaign begins on StartEngine, interested investors can choose to put their money down to invest in a portion of Frost Giant. The goal, of course, is for those investors to get their money back once Stormgate is released. At the same time, the site points out that investing in this venture "is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment."

Stormgate is currently scheduled to enter early access in mid-2024.