The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology 7-game PC collection comes with a mini-nuke case

Bethesda Softworks is planning to release a new PC game collection of all of the previously released titles in the Fallout franchise. It's called the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology, and it will be offered in a rather nice format.

Bethesda's press release states this new collection will feature PC game codes for the following titles:

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactics

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

The PC codes for each of these games will be included in seven collectible cards that look like the in-game perk cards that players use in Fallout 76. The cards can all be stored in an included mini-nuke casing. The case will even have a way to create an "explosive sound effect."

This new collection is similar to the previous Fallout Anthology that was released a number of years ago. It collected the first five Fallout games as PC codes with a similar mini-nuke case to hold the codes.

This Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology is due out on April 11. There's no price point for this new collection, but pre-orders are scheduled to launch soon. We will update the post with the price when we get that info.

It's going to be a fairly busy year for fans of Fallout. A massive fan-created total conversion for Fallout 4, called Fallout London, is due to launch in April. Also, Bethesda is working on a next-gen console remake of Fallout 4 that's due for launch sometime in 2024.

Finally, there's the highly anticipated Fallout live-action TV series that will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The first episodes of the show will drop on April 12, one day after the release of the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology.

