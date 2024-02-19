Get this LG 65-inch OLED TV for an all-new low price while you can

Today is President's Day here in the US, which means there are more discounts on Amazon than normal. One of them is for an LG 65-inch OLED smart television that just hit its lower price ever at the retailer.

Right now you can get the 65-inch LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo smart TV for $1,478.30. This is also a very nice $521.69 discount from its normal $1,999.99 MSRP. Since this is a holiday, keep in mind this price could go back up in a very short period of time.

The 4K OLED has a native 120Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for the best visual while gaming. The a9 AI Processor Gen6 inside the TV processes the video for the best color and contrast. There's also the

For movie and series fans, the TV includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 for superior film and TV show experiences. The television also has a mode called Brightness Booster Max that boosts the brightness of a TV by 70 percent if you place it in a well-lit room. The Filmmaker Mode will also allow you to view a movie with visuals that the directors of those films intended them to be viewed.

It also supports Dolby Atmos for great audio. Streaming fans can access the built-in webOS for access to most of the major free and premium services.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.