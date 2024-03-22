Google releases Android 15 Developer Preview 2 with satellite improvements

Google has announced the release of the second developer preview of Android 15. The company said that this update improves battery life, maximises smooth app performance, increases privacy and security and opens up more AI experiences.

One of the improvements that Google has made to Android is the extension of satellite support. In this update, apps can now detect when a device is connected to a satellite and inform the user if there is no connection.

Android 15 also lets SMS and MMS applications as well as preloaded RCS applications use satellite connectivity to send and receive messages. This could be game-changing for helping people stay connected in disaster zones or remote areas.

Another area of Android that’s getting some love is the NFC experience. A change in Android 15 could mean an end to delays or multiple taps for a payment to go through which should be less frustrating.

In recent years, many Android OEMs have started experimenting with different form factors. With Android 15, Google has added cover screen support which lets developers display their application on the small cover screens of flipable devices.

Google said that these cover screens are too small to run an app on but it wants to let developers utilise them to display some app info to users. Developers will have to opt in to add cover screen support for their apps so expect more apps to support cover screens over time.

Google set out the timeline for the release of Android 15, February and March are dedicated to Developer Previews, April through July will see beta releases, and there will be platform stability from June through to the final release. The platform stability period shouldn’t see large changes taking place so it's the perfect time to ensure your app works well.

If you are a developer and want to see what other updates are available in this preview, check out the source link below.

Source: Android Developers Blog