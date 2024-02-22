Super Meat Boy Forever is free to claim this week on the Epic Games Store

Another Thursday has come by, and that means the Epic Games Store is back with a new giveaway for PC gamers to claim. While originally the store announced the original three Fallout titles as incoming freebies this week, a changeup happened later that swapped the upcoming giveaway to Super Meat Boy Forever. As usual, you have seven days to grab a copy of this game and keep it forever.

Super Meat Boy Forever is a platformer coming from Team Meat, the same studio behind the hugely popular original release Super Meat Boy. Set years after the previous game, The story has you taking the role of Meat Boy or Bandage Girl to save their infant daughter Nugget from Dr. Fetus's evil plans.

Unlike the original game though, Super Meat Boy Forever turns the difficult platforming experience into an auto-runner, but still gives players control over jumping and attacking on enemies. The hectic levels are randomly generated from premade segments, letting the game adjust the difficulty depending on the player's skill level.

The studio describes the experience as follows:

The challenge of Super Meat Boy returns in Super Meat Boy Forever! Levels are brutal and death is inevitable. Players will run, jump, punch and kick their way through familiar places and new worlds all while enjoying a story truly meant for the big screen.

Released in 2020, Super Meat Boy Forever usually goes for $19.99 when it's not on sale. But until 11 am Eastern time on February 29, the platformer is completely free to claim on the Epic Games Store.

As for what's coming next, Aerial Knight's Never Yield has been revealed to be next week's freebie. Continuing the platformer theme, it is a 3D side-scroller featuring a futuristic Tokyo-style Detroit. Maybe the removed Fallout freebie will appear at a later date.