Surface Duo and Duo 2 get firmware updates with video calls quality improvements

Microsoft has released the newest firmware update for its dual-screen Android smartphones. The first and second-gen Surface Duo owners can download the August 2022 update that brings stability improvements, security fixes, and video call enhancements.

What is new in the August 2022 firmware update for Surface Duo?

The Surface Duo 2 receives the following fixes and improvements in version 2022.519.47:

The update addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin for August 2022.

The update improves device stability.

The update improves video quality during video calls.

And here is the changelog for the original Surface Duo and its 2022.519.29 firmware:

Both updates require about 50 MB of free space (or less), meaning no Android 12L update this time. Users can expect Microsoft to deliver the long-promised operating system update somewhere this fall.

The original and second-generation Surface Duo are not the only devices Microsoft has updated this month. The Surface Book 3 recently picked up the August 2022 firmware update with stylus improvements.