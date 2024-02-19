Get this Lenovo wireless keyboard with a trackpoint for its lowest price

Lenovo is known for its Thinkpad notebooks that include a TrackPoint in their keyboard, in case the user doesn't have or can't use a regular mouse. However, there may also be times when you are using a desktop PC where a mouse cannot be used for space or other reasons.

That's where the wireless Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II might come in handy. It's available right now for a new all-time low price. You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II at Amazon for $64.99. That's a $35 discount from its normal $99.99 MSRP.

This Lenovo keyboard mimics the keys found on Thinkpad laptops with scissor switches and a 1.8 mm travel distance, which should make it comfortable to use. However, the big feature is the TrackPoint in the middle of the keyboard. If you are in a space where you cannot use a mouse, this little red stick will be a lifesaver.

The TrackPoint lets you move the mouse cursor on the screen, and at the bottom of the keyboard, you can click on the three buttons for left clicks, right clicks, and even a scrolling wheel on your mouse. The keyboard comes with software that will allow you to change the trackpoint's speed to your needs. It also lets you enable the ThinkPad Preferred Scrolling mode. This will let you hold down the scrolling button so you can use the TrackPoint to move up, down, left, or right on the screen.

Aside from the TrackPoint feature, this Lenovo keyboard is wireless, so you can connect it via Bluetooth 5.0 or the included 2.4 GHz USB dongle. The dongle lets you connect the keyboard to two devices at once. The keyboard supports Windows 10 and 11 and also Android devices. The integrated battery should last up to two months on a single charge.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.