Tech Tip Tuesday: A quick way to open Apple Pay

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people, I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind.

It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic, but they are educational for others.

If you have an iPhone and use Apple Pay, did you know that there is a quick way to open your Apple Wallet when you walk up to a register and want to use it?

Simply take your phone out of your pocket and with your phone locked either press twice on the home button, or for phones without a home button, double-press the side button.

This will instantly open your Apple Wallet. This is much easier than having to unlock your phone when you want to use it or having to open it ahead of time.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!