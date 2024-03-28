The final Halo-based Red vs Blue movie will be available to buy digitally May 7

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was shutting down its Rooster Teeth division. The media company famously got its start in 2003 when a small team in Austin, Texas uploaded a video called Red vs Blue. The video was made inside the engine of Microsoft and Bungie's hit Xbox game Halo, and told the comical tales of red Spartan soldiers fighting against blue Spartan soldiers on the Blood Gulch map.

The video became a viral hit, and Rooster Teeth continued to make new seasons of Red vs Blue, with switches to newer games in the Halo franchise. Now, with Rooster Teeth shutting its doors, the team has one more tale to show in the upcoming 'final" movie, Red vs. Blue: Restoration.

Deadline reports that the 87-minute film will be released as a digital-only movie on May 7 for purchase at various online stores like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and others. Digital rentals will be available on May 21. There's no word yet if the movie will eventually be released on disc.

Here's the brief summary for the movie's storyline:

When the universe’s greatest villain returns in a terrifying new form, old adversaries, the Reds and Blues of Blood Gulch, will have to set aside their differences to save the galaxy one last time.

The film will be directed by Rooster Teeth co-founder Matt Hullum, who also voices Red vs. Blue's Sarge character. Another Rooster Teeth co-founder, Burnie Burns, who actually left the company in 2020, has returned to write the script for the final movie.

After Rooster Teeth achieved success with Red vs Blue, the company worked on various other live-action, animation, and machinima projects, including popular titles like RWBY and Gen:LOCK. There's no word on what will happen to these properties after the company officially closes up shop.