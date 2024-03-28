Stoic reveals its character customization tools for its upcoming PC-Xbox game Towerborne

The Banner Saga team at Stoic first announced plans for its all new game Towerborne in June 2023 at the Xbox Game Showcase, and also revealed Microsoft would publish the game for its Xbox and PC platforms. Today, the developer is pulling the curtain off of one of its features: character customization.

In a post on the Towerborne website, Stotic team members Jason Findley (Lead 3D Character Artist), Jeff Murchie (Lead Concept Artist), and Pedro Toledo (Art Director) revealed the details of this feature. The game itself has players controlling an Ace, which is the name of a warrior assigned to protect and defend the Belfry, the last human community in a fantasy world that's been hit by some kind of apocalypse event.

Players will be able to take their Ace to a place called the Mirror’s Wagon where they can make changes to their warrior. Players can make changes to their character whenever they want, so they are not stuck with the same look.

Based on the screenshots shown on the site, the Mirror’s Wagon will offer players ways to change their body type for their Ace, along with skin color, head, their hair design and color, eyes and mouth options, and more. They will even be able to make changes to the character's voice.

Even after the game launches, players can expect to see even more Ace customization items. Murchie stated:

As the game evolves and new styles are introduced, there will be opportunities to grow. The more we create, the more we realize we can iterate and make new, compelling options for all players. Once the game comes out, we’ll also come to understand what the Towerborne community wants, which will help us focus our efforts in delivering content that is highly desired.

Towerborne is currently scheduled to launch sometime in 2024, again as an Xbox and PC exclusive.