Denon X6800H 11.4 AVR with Dolby Atmos/Vision, IMAX Enhanced is at lowest price

Black Friday 2024 sales hit early, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems, and more recently, companies like JBL and Polk Audio followed suit with their own discounts on BAR series and MagniFi series.

Meanwhile, for those looking at dedicated AV Receivers (AVRs), we covered Onkyo's 9.2 channel model, which is currently going for just $900, as well as Denon's 7.2 S-series AVRs.

For those that want more channels, the latter is also offering its 11.4 channel X6800H for its lowest price on Amazon today. That's because the X6800H is currently up for sale for just over $2100 (purchase link under the specs list below). AN 11.4 ch amplifier means you can connect four subwoofers to it, which makes it great for setting up an audio system that produces uniform bass throughout the room with minimal bass null points.

The one major difference between S- and X-series Denon receivers is that the latter packs Audyssey MultEQ XT acoustic and audio calibration technology, which claims to optimize sound accurately according to listener position across different speaker setups. This should further add to the sound production uniformity in case someone goes for a four-subwoofer setup with subs in all four corners of the listening room/space.

In terms of features, it also packs additional surround sound features like IMAX Enhanced aside from Dolby Atmos. The key specs of the Denon X6800H are given below:

Power Output: 140 watts per channel (8 ohm, 20Hz - 20kHz, 0.05% 2ch Drive) 175 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 0.7% 2ch Drive) 250 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 10% 1ch Drive)

Inputs/Outputs VIDEO HDMI In/Out 7/3 AUDIO Analog In/Out 6/0 Phono (MM) In Yes Digital In: Optical / Coaxial 2 / 2 Multi-Room Out: Analog / Digital 2 / 0 Multichannel Pre-Out Yes (13.4) Subwoofer Out 4 (independent)



Get the Denon X6800H at the link below:

Denon AVR-X6800H 11.4 Channel AV Receiver - 140W/Channel, Wireless Streaming via Built-in HEOS, WiFi, & Bluetooth, Supports Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, & Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, IMAX Enhanced: $2199.17

