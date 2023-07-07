Microsoft 365 Insiders with iPads can try out OneNote superscript and subscript features

Members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program have the chance to try out yet another new feature before it becomes generally available. This time, they can check out the new superscript and subscript features in the OneNote notetaking app for Apple's iPad

Microsoft's blog post stated:

We heard your feedback that many of you use superscript and subscript frequently in other programs and platforms and you want to use them in OneNote for iPad. We’re happy to deliver! With this update, you can use superscript and subscript from the Home tab to quickly create accurate equations, trademarks, footnotes, formulas, and other notations in your notes.

In order to access the feature, you first launch the OneNote app for iPad and then tap on the More Formatting Options button on the Home tab button. Then, just tap on either the Superscript or Subscript option. iPad owners who use a keyboard can also access these features with the following keyboard shortcuts.

To use superscript, press Command + Shift + + (plus sign).

To use subscript, press Command + + (plus sign).

Microsoft also offers some examples of how to use these new features:

Add smaller numbers or symbols above a line of text, which can be useful for math notations or adding footnotes.

Add smaller numbers or symbols below a line of text using subscript when referencing chemical formulas or adding citations.

Microsoft 365 Insiders who own an iPad and have the OneNote app with version 2.75 (Build 23070301) or later can access the superscript and subscript features. They are expected to become generally available for all Microsoft 365 users in August.

Microsoft recently revealed that the OneNote app would soon be able to better organize content from meetings, including content from AI-generated meeting notes made via the recently launched intelligent meeting recap feature in Microsoft Teams for Enterprise.