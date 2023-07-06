Threads now has 30 million users, but Mark Zuckerberg admits "we've got a lot of work ahead"

Meta's highly anticipated Twitter alternative Threads has gained a ton of users since it launched on Wednesday evening. Today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on his Threads account to confirm that so far, it has amassed 30 million users since the launch less than 24 hours ago.

Zuckerberg commented that the launch response to Threads "feels like the beginning of something special". However, he also indicated that Meta was not done with developing the apps and social network, saying "we've got a lot of work ahead to build out the app."

He's likely referring to a number of features that are available on Thread's rival Twitter, but are not yet available on Meta's new social network. Currently, you can't bookmark or save any posts at the moment, you can't send direct messages, and you can only search for user profiles for now.

Perhaps the biggest issue is that you cannot delete a Threads profile without also deleting your Instagram profile as well. Hopefully, Zuckerberg's Threads team will find a way to separate the Threads profile from Instagram in the coming weeks or months.

So far, Twitter owner Elon Musk has not responded directly to Meta's Threads launch. However, his recently appointed CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, made what appeared to be an indirect swipe at Threads in her own Twitter post.

On Twitter, everyone's voice matters.



Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter YOU can be real.



YOU built the Twitter community. 🙏👏 And that's irreplaceable. This… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 6, 2023

Yaccarino stated that "on Twitter YOU can be real" and that its service "is your public square." She added, "We're often imitated -- but the Twitter community can never be duplicated."