NVIDIA GeForce Now adds five new games that are on sale now

It’s NVIDIA’s GeForce Now (GFN) Thursday which means we have several new games landing on the cloud gaming platform. All of this week’s additions are available with discounts from Steam and once they’re in your Steam library, they are available to play on GFN.

The games available this week include:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (New release on Steam, July 7)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Prologue Demo (Steam)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Describing the OCTOPATH games, NVIDIA writes:

“In OCTOPATH TRAVELER, engage in side quests and thrilling battles where every choice made by players shapes the storylines and destinies of these remarkable characters. Continue the adventure with OCTOPATH TRAVELER II and a fresh new set of eight travelers in the land of Solistia, a land comprising eastern and western continents divided by the sea.”

Explaining Age of Empires, for those who haven’t played before, NVIDIA said:

“Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the world’s most popular real-time strategy games. Explore all the original campaigns like never before, spanning over 200 hours of gameplay and 1,000 years of human history. Rise to the challenge of leading four new civilizations, exclusive to the Definitive Edition, and head online to challenge other players in a bid for world domination throughout the ages.”

If none of the new arrivals interests you, there are many other Steam games available on GFN already that are discounted thanks to the Steam Summer Sale. You can find games with as much as 80% off.

If you’ve not tried GFN yet, it’s a cloud gaming service that you link to your various online gaming accounts. If any games you own are in the GFN library, you can play those games on NVIDIA’s hardware. This removes the need to own a powerful gaming computer and you play right in the browser so no software downloads are needed.