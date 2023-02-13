TikTok rumoured to be working on a paywall feature for creators

In a response to slowing growth in the US, TikTok has been looking into ways to drive further engagement on the platform particularly in ways that encourage creators to continue utilising it for income. Rumours have recently come to light that it is working on a paywall feature for the platform that creators can use to set a cost of access to their content.

It isn't clear exactly how this feature will work yet, however it's claimed that it will allow creators to charge a price of their choice to access a single video. This, alongside a review of its Creator Fund, would help to counter complaints of low payouts by its users.

Interestingly, part of the review of the Creator Fund, which TikTok says is part of its work to make the platform more 'valuable and rewarding' for creators, may also reward creators who make content that is longer than the 10-minute limit, which sounds eerily familiar to the way YouTube grew.

Given that TikTok has been in the headlines for more negative news than positive recently, anything that it can do to boost public perception will be critical. If TikTok does get banned across the US, with plans to ban it on government devices already in motion, these strategies may end up fruitless.

Source: The Information