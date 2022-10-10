Tizen OS from Samsung is now open for use on other TV brands

Samsung TV running Tizen OS

Today, Samsung Electronics announced that it will license the Tizen OS TV platform for use in non-Samsung TV models. It will partner with brands like Akai, RCA, Sunny, Vispera, and a bunch of others sold mainly in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

This is the first time the South Korean giant is expanding its licensing program and introducing Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands. Samsung believes the move will allow more consumers to enjoy a premium smart TV experience enabled by Tizen, an open-source OS for Samsung Smart TV.

A press note from the Samsung newsroom read:

To support the seamless adoption of Tizen OS, Samsung collaborates with a selection of partners on content licensing and hardware optimizations. These partnerships give many TV brands access to a whole world of entertainment that Samsung Smart TVs exclusively provide, while also allowing Tizen to leverage its ever-expanding ecosystem to strengthen its offerings.

The announcement comes some months after its rival - LG announced that it would allow third-party TV manufacturers to use its webOS platform. The use of Tizen OS on other platforms will allow owners to get access to Samsung’s free streaming TV and video platform - Samsung TV Plus and Bixby, a voice assistant that provides users a convenient way to explore smart TVs.

