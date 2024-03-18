In the Fallout game franchise, the Vaults are a key part of the game's lore. There are a number of Vaults in the world where people live and are protected from the post-nuclear war and its radiation effects. That's also the case for the forthcoming Fallout TV show adaptation, where one member of Vault 33 decides to leave 200 years after the war in the Los Angeles area.

Today, as part of the promotion for the Fallout series, Microsoft is running a giveaway where one winner will get a custom Xbox Series X console and controller with artwork based on the game and series.

Follow & RT with #FalloutXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom @falloutonprime Xbox Series X, controller, & Fort Knox vault



Ages 18+. US only. Ends 4/14/24. Rules: https://t.co/O0lUIODPKj



Congratulations! Watch #Fallout on Prime Video April 11. pic.twitter.com/cYj23Fi304 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 18, 2024

However, as the X (formerly Twitter) post that announces this giveaway shows, the winner will also get a custom Fort Knox-made fault to store that Xbox Series X console and controller securely. The vault also has Fallout TV show-based artwork, and on its own, it costs $4,500.

You do have to be a US resident wgi's 18 years of age and older to be eligible to win the console and vault. If that's the case, you can follow the Xbox X account, RT the content post and include the the hashtag #FalloutXboxSweepstakes to enter. The contest ends on April 14, and a winner will be selected around seven days after the contest ends.

Microsoft is already selling custom Fallout Xbox Controllers via its Xbox Design Lab for the starting price of $84.98. The first season of the Fallout TV show will drop all eight episodes on Amazon Prime on April 11.