Users can now stay updated about live events with Spotify

Spotify announced today that it is replacing its Concert Hub with a Live Events Feed. By searching “Live Events” in the app, users can now discover new events. Shows in the Live Feed are personalized and also based on the user’s location.

The company is providing this information by partnering with AXS, DICE, Ticketmaster, and See Tickets, among others. René Volker, Senior Director of Live Events, stated that since concerts and live events suffered due to the pandemic, by introducing such a feature, Spotify will support the music industry. The Product Manager for Live Events Discovery, Sam Sheridan, said, “One of the key behaviors we see is that fans engage with artists on-platform, but then they leave to search for listings online or to even follow artists on social media for the sole purpose of staying on top of their events.” The company felt that its services weren't enough. So, the new feature deals with this issue.

With Live Event Feed, users will be able to see lineups for the concert, purchase tickets, and get music recommendations when they select a show. They will also receive alerts for live events through notifications through a new messaging tool. Moreover, when listening to a song from an artist, the information about the artist’s upcoming show will be available to the user. Thus, even if one doesn’t visit the Live Feed, they can still be made aware.

Volker said, “Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that fans are aware of all of the upcoming events by the creators they love and creators they may come to love. We believe if we get that right, then we can get more fans to more shows and help artists and venues have better-filled rooms.” So, Spotify will do its best to bring together artists and their supporters by continuing to introduce new features.