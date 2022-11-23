Violence erupts between workers and the police at Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou

Image credits - Bloomberg

China's Zhengzhou district witnessed a violent clash between hundreds of Foxconn workers and the police on Wednesday. The district, which is also dubbed as "iPhone city" due to Foxconn's largest factory, has been under strict COVID curbs since mid-October.

The clash began after hundreds of workers started a protest overnight over unpaid wages and fear of an infectious outbreak at the plant. Many workers were seriously injured after their squabble with the police.

在中国制造苹果产品的富士康工厂员工被暴打。



Employees at the Foxconn factory that makes @Apple products in China were brutally beaten.pic.twitter.com/9kKI3RRP5k — Inty (@__Inty__) November 23, 2022

Riot in Foxconn factory that makes @Apple products. Workers Confront with the Chinese Communist police with fire extinguishers!



制造苹果产品的富士康工厂发生骚乱。工人用灭火器与中共警察对峙!pic.twitter.com/thtZCyjz67 — Inty (@__Inty__) November 23, 2022

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant is the company's largest factory in the world that employs more than 200,000 workers. However, due to China's zero-COVID policy, the whole district of Zhengzhou has been under strict lockdown.

The violence is part of the growing tension at the district due to the lockdown. Many workers have also fled the factory, and the district itself over frustrations about how the virus outbreak is being handled by China and insufficient food rations for the residents.

The policy has resulted in supply shortage of the iPhone 14 series before the holiday season. Both Apple and Foxconn are taking preemptive steps to reduce the short supply by boosting productions in Foxconn's Shanghai, China and Chennai, India plants.

Source: Bloomberg (paywall)