Apple's Back to School 2024 program to launch this week in the US & Canada

Apple just got done with the WWDC 2024 event recently, where it announced a great set of features for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia. Most headlines were taken away by iOS 18, thanks to all the new customization features it now offers. Interested iPhone users can get their hands on the high-quality iOS 18 wallpapers here.

Hard on the heels of WWDC, a fresh report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on X, suggests that Apple's traditional Back to School 2024 program is all set to launch this week in the US and Canada. The campaign, just like previous times, will offer great discounts or gifts for students and teachers.

In 2023, the Back to School program kicked off soon after the WWDC event concluded in early June. Apple provided a $150 and a $100 gift card to customers who bought the eligible Macs and iPads, respectively. Apple also offered free AirPods to students and teachers, along with discounts on Macs and iPads.

Notably, the discounts or offers of this year's Back to School program are still unclear. While we are still waiting for this year's offers, one thing is for sure: Apple will benefit from this campaign and promote its recently launched products, including the M2 iPad Air, M4 iPad Pro, and the M3 MacBook Air.

Last year, Apple relaunched its online Education Store, where students or teachers could go and look for specific products in their respective sections, making it easier to discover what exactly they need. The website also highlighted the products eligible for a student discount via an icon.

According to the report, apart from Macs and iPads, accessories such as Apple Studio Display, Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, etc., are also eligible for discounts during this program. You can access Apple's Education Store by heading over to the website.