Weekend PC Game Deals: Freebies from all corners, learning bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We start things off with the three giveaways that are active this weekend, one on Steam and two on the Epic Games Store.

On Steam, the original Mafia is currently on a freebie promotion by 2K Games celebrating the classic's 20-year anniversary. Set in the 1930s, Mafia has you exploring the criminal underworld of the city of Lost Heaven as the cab driver turned mobster, Tommy Angelo.

The Mafia giveaway on Steam is set to last through September 5. For fans, there is news of a new entry too.

Next up is the Epic Games Store, which brought in Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Submerged: Hidden Depths as its weekly freebie.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the final adventure of Lara Croft's rebooted origin trilogy, with it taking players to Central America to thwart a Mayan apocalypse. This package includes all the post-launch content too. Meanwhile, Submerged: Hidden Depths is a combat-free exploration adventure in a post-apocalyptic setting.

You can grab both games until September 8. Coming up to the freebie spot next week is a copy of Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator.

Humble was busy this week too, offering two new bundles from its coffers. First up is the Level Up and Learn bundle touting a healthy bunch of programming-related titles. To keep it simple, there is only a single tier, with you getting TIS-100, Shenzhen I/O, EXAPUNKS, 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine, while True: learn(), and Learning Factory for $10.

It also brought the Dungeons Complete Trilogy Bundle, and as its name aptly puts, this carries the entire series of strategy and management games plus their DLC.

There are three tiers to this collection, all neatly split to fit each game and all their DLC. Tier 1 begins with $1 for Dungeons plus its three DLC for $1, and the average price tier has Dungeons 2 and its three DLC. Paying $12 to complete the bundle gets you Dungeons 3, its seven DLC pieces, plus everything mentioned before.

Free Events

If you're looking to try something new this weekend, free events are what you need. Starting things off is Ubisoft with another Rainbow Six Siege trial, letting you play the tactical shooter experience until September 8 with access to the base game.

Joining it in the free events pile is the open world multiplayer survival game Conan Exiles, which is celebrating its latest sorcery-adding major update. For party game enjoyers, Golf Gang is also having a free weekend with its mini-golf and racing mash-up gameplay.

Big Deals

As always, our handpicked specials list can be found below. This time it has everything from more high-profile game discounts to Tripwire and Aspyr publisher deals, and so much more:

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store's latest storewide sale is winding down in the next few days, but there's still plenty of DRM-free specials to wade through. There is a giveaway attached to the finale too, with a copy of Immortal Redneck available to claim on the front page.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.