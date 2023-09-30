Weekend PC Game Deals: Indie bundles, shoot 'em up festivals, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The bundle space received a brand-new addition this week focused on indies published by Humble itself.

It starts at $5 with copies of Ring of Pain, Ikenfell, and Fae Tactics. Going up a tier will cost $10, adding Unsighted, Archvale, Flynn: Son of Crimson, and Void Bastards into the pile. The final tier adds on three more games: Moonscars, The Wild at Heart, and Dodgeball Academia.

This bundle has almost three weeks before it goes away. Don't forget about last week's hit-filled virtual reality and narrative games bundles too.





The Epic Games Store returned with a double giveaway earlier this week. PC gamers can claim Model Builder and Soulstice to keep as the latest promotion.

Model Builder is an apt name for this simulation game, letting players cut, assemble, paint, and customize models to build everything from figures to tanks and ships. Meanwhile, Soulstice is a hack and slash action game where you take the role of two sisters with physical and magic powers to combo with.

The double giveaway will last through Thursday, October 5. When their freebie runs come to an end, Godlike Burger is coming up as the next giveaway on the same date.

Free Events

There only seems to be a single free event going on right now, and it's Riders Republic from Ubisoft.

The extreme sports entry offers a massive sandbox for players to bike, ski, snowboard, and wingsuit across with others. The multiplayer title touts 50-player massive events to race through too. The free weekend offer is available via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Store launchers.

Big Deals

This weekend you'll find on sale Crytek-developed titles, a brand-new festival focused on shoot 'em ups, Wolfenstein series discounts, and more. With all that and more, check out our hand-picked big deals list below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's 15-year anniversary sale is still going strong, and there's a new giveaway attached to it too, offering a DRM-free copy of Trüberbrook. Here are some more highlights to look over from the ongoing promotions:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.