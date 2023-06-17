Weekend PC Game Deals: Obsidian classics, doubled freebies, and bundled sports

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The bundle space received three new collections from Humble this week. Starting things off is another hit-filled VR bundle.

It starts with copies of Maskmaker and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall for $12. Paying $18 instead gets you a lot more, with copies of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Pistol Whip, and Green Hell VR coming in. Putting down the bundle's full $25 price gets you The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution and Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu.

Next arrived the Summer Sports Spectacular Bundle to the Humble Store. This one touts NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds in the $10 first tier, followed by NBA 2K23, Lethal League Blaze, OlliOlli World, and Wave Break, if you pay $15. The final tier adds only a single game, Tape to Tape, to complete the $20 bundle.

Lastly, the Payday 2 Return of the Ultimate Score bundle offers the base game of the cooperative shooter for $1. Going up in tiers adds increasingly more DLC to your library, ultimately completing the collection for $20.

The Epic Games Store's Mega Sale promotion came to an end this week, and that means the mystery giveaways went away too. However, regular freebies returned to continue the weekly tradition, and this week it's two Guacamelee games that are on offer.

The two titles are Metroidvania-style action-platformers set in a colorful "Mexiverse" filled with fancy abilities, hordes of enemies, and "sassy villains." Both games also tout cooperative play for up to four players through the campaigns.

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee! 2 are available to claim from the Epic Games Store for free until June 22. Coming up next are two freebies: theHunter: Call of the Wild and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

Big Deals

The Steam Summer Sale is still a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped many publishers from going all out this weekend. You'll find things like classic Tomb Raider games to every game Obsidian Entertainment has developed being discounted right now. Find our hand-picked big deals highlights list below as always:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has already kicked off its summer sale, and there are a couple of freebies to claim already too. Check out the DRM-free highlights for this weekend below:

