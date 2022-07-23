Weekend PC Game Deals: VR festivals to enter, decks to build, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store came out this week with a copy of a Tannenberg as its latest freebie, alongside an item pack for the free-to-play game Shop Titans. Both are yours to keep if you grab them in the next few days.

Tannenberg comes in as an authenticity-focused WW1-set first-person shooter. You can fight in 64-player battles set in the Eastern Front of the great war, featuring over 50 classic weapons, eight maps, multiple troop types, and with AI bot support for matches.

The latest freebie refresh will remain open through the coming Thursday, July 28. As for what's next, Epic Games Store is putting up Lawn Moving Simulator as its upcoming freebie on the same date mentioned before.

Interesting bundles from both Humble and Fanatical arrived this week, and up first is the Deck Builder Bundle.

It carries Rounds as the sole title in the first tier for a single dollar, which is followed by Cultist Simulator, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden in the $10 second tier. To get all seven of the hit card-based games you will have to pay $15, adding on Black Book, Library of Ruina, and an Ultimate Starter Pack in-game item kit for Gwent.

Next up is the Railway Empire Complete Collection. This bundle for strategy sim fans brings together Railway Empire plus 10 of its DLC packs. You get the base game for just $1 in the first tier, which is followed by three more tiers of additional content going up to $12, offering entirely new regions to coast through.

Meanwhile, from Fanatical arrived its latest Platinum Collection, offering games like The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind, IV Oblivion, Moving Out, Rubber Bandits, Monster Sanctuary, and more titles. You can pick three games for $9.99, five for $14.99, or seven for $19.99 from the available collection.

The store also put up an $8.99 costing six-game VR bundle with titles like Catch & Release and Warplanes: WW1 Fighters.

Five games have gone free-to-play just for this week, offering you access to them as long as the free event is active.

Leading the charge is Call of Duty: Vanguard, with Activision offering the multiplayer and zombies modes for free until July 26 on Battle.net.

Meanwhile, on Steam, it's almost all shooter games. You can try out Valve's zombie survival hit Left 4 Dead 2, the World War 2-set hardcore shooter Hell Let Loose, or if you're looking for a more modern-set shooter, Insurgency: Sandstorm. Lastly, the eight-player party game Rubber Bandits makes an appearance here as well with its own free weekend.

Big Deals

Before we get to this weekend's big deals highlights, you should know the EA Play subscription currently has a discount running, offering the first month of the service for $0.99 on both Origin and Steam. Keep in mind, the Origin version offers far more games than its Steam counterpart.

And now, here are our big deals for this weekend, which includes quite a few virtual reality hits thanks to the latest VR festival on Steam:

DRM-free Goodness

Here are highlights from all the DRM-free games on sale this weekend on the GOG store:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

