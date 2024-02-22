Microsoft is working on more new features for Paint

Microsoft has already released numerous new features for Paint, the default image editor in Windows 10 and 11. After years of no updates, the app received a plethora of new capabilities, such as layers, transparency, dark mode, background removal, image generation, and more. Still, the company is not done. Look out for even more features coming soon to Paint.

Spotted by @PhantomOfEarth on X (Twitter), Paint will soon get a reworked brush adjustment. The current version lets you select one of four brushes from a drop-down menu, which is limited (what if 3px is too small and 5px is too big?) and inconvenient. The upcoming update will place a slider to the left of the canvas, allowing you to adjust the brush size on the fly and select many, many more sizes.

New Paint app update for WIP Canary/Dev (11.2402.20.0) with some new features:



- A new brush size slider on the left

- Layers panel update with a new tile letting you customize the background (change color/hide it) pic.twitter.com/KUJOydQH5I — PhantomOcean3 ☃️ (@PhantomOfEarth) February 21, 2024

The latest Paint upgrades should be part of version 11.2402.20.0, but it is not yet available for testing in the Windows Insider Program. Brandon Leblanc, Senior Program Manager of the Windows Insider Program, told Neowin that they had not released any updates. Indeed, checking for Paint updates reveals that the latest version is 11.2401.20.0.

As far as I am aware, we have not released or enabled new features for Paint in the Canary and Dev Channels today. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) February 22, 2024

In other Windows Insider Program news, Microsoft recently announced new features for Copilot in the Canary Channel, allowing you to manage more settings, including accessibility, Power Automate, and more. Copilot can finally do useful stuff, like checking the battery status, scanning for Wi-Fi networks, getting system information, and more.