Windows 11 22H2 has issues with Remote Desktop, Microsoft investigating

Windows 11 2022 Update has spent about a year in the Windows Insider program, allowing users to report as many bugs as possible for Microsoft to fix before shipping the thing to the general public. Still, some bugs have managed to slip under the radar. The software giant has already confirmed problems with printers, crippled SSDs, and broken provisioning. Now Microsoft is looking into complaints about botched Remote Desktop connections.

According to reports from regular customers and IT admins published on Microsoft's forums and other social media, Windows 11 has a hard time connecting to remote desktops after upgrading to version 22H2. Symptoms vary from case to case and include problems with connecting, random disconnections, and freezes.

Although Microsoft has not acknowledged the problem, one employee says the company is aware of the issues and is looking into the reports. Meanwhile, affected customers advise rolling back the latest Windows 11 version or disabling UDP connections to bypass the bug.

You can do the latter by creating a new fClientDisableUDP DWORD (set value to 1) in the HKLM\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Terminal Services\Client. Alternatively, enable the Turn Off UDP On Client policy in the Group Policy Editor. Those unhappy with Microsoft's latest operating system can use our guide to uninstall Windows 11 22H2 and go to the previous build.

Source: Bleeping Computer